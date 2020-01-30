Analysts Expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.62. Triumph Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 494,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,006. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.83. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 222,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 221.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 187,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 97,840 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.