Analysts Offer Predictions for Lear Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

NYSE:LEA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.51. 82,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

