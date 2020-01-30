Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ):

  • 1/29/2020 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 1/20/2020 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on the stock.
  • 1/14/2020 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.67).
  • 1/13/2020 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/13/2020 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,480 ($45.78).
  • 1/9/2020 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/12/2019 – Wizz Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 102 ($1.34) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,200 ($55.25). 505,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,047.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,769.94. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

