Analysts Set $4.50 Price Target for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum began coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 135,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,350. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

