Analysts Set Expectations for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report released on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.05. 22,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.46 and its 200-day moving average is $138.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 34.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

