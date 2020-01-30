Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $63.81

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Intel stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. 18,504,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

