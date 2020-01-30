Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 291

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 291 ($3.83).

Several analysts have weighed in on LGEN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 310 ($4.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,998,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.36. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

In other news, insider George Lewis bought 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £1,044.10 ($1,373.45). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

