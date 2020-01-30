Analysts Set WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Price Target at GBX 2,589.17

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,664 ($35.04).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMWH. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of WH Smith stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,386 ($31.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,134. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a one year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,556.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.