Analyzing Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and salesforce.com (OTCMKTS:CRM)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis -6.53% -39.07% -20.16% salesforce.com 4.64% 5.37% 3.01%

Information Analysis has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and salesforce.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $8.93 million 0.19 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A salesforce.com $13.28 billion 12.40 $1.11 billion $1.45 128.05

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of salesforce.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Information Analysis and salesforce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A salesforce.com 0 3 37 2 2.98

salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $194.65, indicating a potential upside of 4.83%. Given salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Information Analysis on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

