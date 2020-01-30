AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

