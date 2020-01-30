AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5.4%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.62, 3,987,021 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,903,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.95.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
