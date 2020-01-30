AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5.4%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.62, 3,987,021 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,903,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit