Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 51,710,000 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,177,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.86%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.