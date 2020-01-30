Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.69. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 8,806,705 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

