Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $218.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,242. AON has a 52-week low of $152.45 and a 52-week high of $218.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AON by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in AON by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.