Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 1,844,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,233. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

