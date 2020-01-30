Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 156,930 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

AIV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 906,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

