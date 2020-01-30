Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 1,418,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194 over the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

