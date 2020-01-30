Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 701,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,008,341 shares.The stock last traded at $0.73 and had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 670,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 12.63% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

