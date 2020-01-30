Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Nomura

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.24.

AAPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.87. 31,609,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

