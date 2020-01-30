Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AGTC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.40. 23,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,364. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $134.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

