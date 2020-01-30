ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

ArcBest has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ArcBest to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

ArcBest stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

