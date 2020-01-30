ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.
ARCB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 164,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,920. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
