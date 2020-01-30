Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 105,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,097. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

