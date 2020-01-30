Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.22-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.16 billion.Arconic also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.22-2.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. 95,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

In other Arconic news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit