Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.22-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.16 billion.Arconic also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.22-2.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. 95,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

In other Arconic news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

