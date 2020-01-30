Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Ark has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, COSS, Binance and Cryptomate. Ark has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $573,581.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,144,926 coins and its circulating supply is 117,830,664 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, COSS, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

