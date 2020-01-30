Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,261,000 after acquiring an additional 955,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,937,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,530,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $99.45.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

