Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.49

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.49 and traded as high as $115.46. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 15,894 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 4,028 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £4,350.24 ($5,722.49).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

