Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.43-3.84 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.43-3.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $18.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,016. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $95.61 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

