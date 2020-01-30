Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,405.73

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,405.73 and traded as high as $2,661.00. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $2,657.00, with a volume of 502,253 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,918 ($38.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,615.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,408.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

