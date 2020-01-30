Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON ATYM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 195 ($2.57). The company had a trading volume of 138,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.36. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $267.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

