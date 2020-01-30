Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Trading Down 2.9%

Athabasca Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 16,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 34,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATHOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

