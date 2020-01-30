Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of AY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

