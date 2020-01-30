Atlantis Resources (LON:SAE) Trading Up 1%

Atlantis Resources Ltd (LON:SAE)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.14), approximately 74,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.84.

About Atlantis Resources (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects worldwide. It also designs, supplies, and maintains tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; and provides project management and consulting, and financial services.

