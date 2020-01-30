AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 8,158,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

