Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading Up 3.4%

Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 1,504 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The stock has a market cap of $313.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at $127,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 60.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at $741,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.