Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Trading 5.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.24, 1,803,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 730,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

