Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.10-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.026-15.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.10-6.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.70.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,198. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $138.13 and a 12 month high of $179.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

