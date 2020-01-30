AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Position Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 88.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 443.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $188.03 and a 1-year high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

