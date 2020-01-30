Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.00 Million

Brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to report $710.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVYA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

AVYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,329. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Avaya by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avaya by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Avaya by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Avaya by 47.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

