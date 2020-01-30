Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.36%.

AVNW opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNW. Northland Securities began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

