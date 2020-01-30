Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Avidian Gold Corp (CVE:AVG)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 79,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.55 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 105.5 square kilometers located in Alaska; the Amanita property comprising 88 claims covering an area of 14.6 square kilometers located to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Dome Hill project consisting of 78 unpatented and 2 patented claims covering an area of 600 hectares in Nevada; and the Jungo Property comprising 235 claims covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Jackson Mountains, Nevada.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit