Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Avidian Gold Corp (CVE:AVG)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 79,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.55 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 105.5 square kilometers located in Alaska; the Amanita property comprising 88 claims covering an area of 14.6 square kilometers located to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Dome Hill project consisting of 78 unpatented and 2 patented claims covering an area of 600 hectares in Nevada; and the Jungo Property comprising 235 claims covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Jackson Mountains, Nevada.

