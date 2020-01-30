AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

RCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

RCEL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,086. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $727.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA MED LTD/S (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.