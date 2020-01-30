Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 3,451,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.