AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million – $1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.AZZ also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-3.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of AZZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. AZZ has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

