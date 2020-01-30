BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $56,248.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.11 or 0.03119027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00195102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00122803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,892,525,852 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

