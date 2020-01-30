Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $126.47

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $129.64, but opened at $126.47. Baidu shares last traded at $125.74, with a volume of 2,947,777 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Get Baidu alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -139.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Baidu by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after buying an additional 380,364 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $47,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Baidu by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after buying an additional 367,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Baidu by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,240,000 after buying an additional 318,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.