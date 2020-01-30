Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Up 5.4%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.35, 325,363 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 475,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMA. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,075,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

