Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €5.42 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.42 ($6.30) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

