Bank of Hawaii Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

BOH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.75. 2,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,779. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $95.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

