Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NTB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 125,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 559,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.